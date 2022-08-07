CWG 2022: PV Sindhu Enters Finals, Indian Women Hockey Team Wins Bronze and Boxer Nitu Ghanghas Secures Gold

India started day 10 of the Commonwealth Games on a high note. So far, India has won two medals in boxing and a bronze in hockey, and badminton star PV Sindhu has reached the finals.

Boxers Amit Panghal and Nitu Ghanghas won gold in the Men's Over 48kg-51kg and Women's Over 45kg-48kg event finals, respectively. Amit defeated England's Kiaran Macdonald, while Nitu defeated England's Demie. -Resztan, Jade

Earlier in the semifinal, Panghal defeated Zambia's Patrick Chinyemba in the Men's Over 48kg-51kg category to go to the final, while Nitu defeated Canada's Priyanka Dhillon to advance to the Women's 45kg-48kg (Minimumweight) category.

The India women's hockey team ended their 16-year-long wait for a CWG medal as they defeated New Zealand to win bronze. On Sunday, India won the bronze medal in women's hockey at the current Commonwealth Games by defeating New Zealand 2-1 in a shootout. India had grabbed the lead in the second quarter with a goal from Salima Tete, but New Zealand tied the game with a penalty stroke with only 17 seconds remaining, forcing a shootout. The score remained 0-0 after the first quarter, but Salima Tete scored in the second. New Zealand appeared to have equalised in the third quarter, but India elected to referee the game, which paid off when the goal did not stand.

Also Read: Commonwealth Games Closing Ceremony Details, Live Streaming Time In India

PV Sindhu faced a stiff battle in the semis, but she prevailed 21-18 in the first game. She won the game by converting her third game point.

After winning the first game, she was able to maintain her lead in the second, leading 11-9 at the break. She then cruised to a 19-21-17 victory.

She has secured herself and India at least a silver medal, but her ultimate goal will undoubtedly be gold. The Indian team presently has 40 medals and will be seeking to add to that total.