CWG 2022: Priyanka Goswami Creates History, Becomes First Indian Woman To Win Race Walking Medal

Priyanka Goswami won the silver medal in the women's 10,000m race walk on Saturday and become the first Indian woman to earn a medal in the racewalking event. She is also just the second racewalker to earn a medal in the CWG. Harminder Singh had previously won a bronze medal in the 20m racewalk at the 2019 Games.

Priyanka ran the marathon in 49 minutes and 38 seconds, joining Murali Sreeshankar (silver in long jump) and Tejaswin Shankar (bronze in high jump) as India's third medalist in track and field at CWG 2022.

Priyanka took the lead shortly after the first whistle and maintained it to finish first after the 4000m (4km) mark. She trailed Australia's Jemima Montag and Kenya's Emily Wamusyi Ngii with six races remaining. Priyanka had fallen to third after 8 kilometers, but a last-minute surge with 2 kilometers to go saw the 26-year-old reclaim the lead.

Also Read: Rafael Nadal, Novak Djokovic to Miss Canadian Open 2022

So far, India has secured 27 medals at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022.