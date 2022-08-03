CWG 2022: PM Modi, Prez Murmu Congratulate Indian Badminton Team For Silver Medal

India won silver medal in badminton mixed team event at Commonwealth Games after losing to Malaysia in final.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Droupadi Murmu congratulated the Badminton team for winning silver at CWG 2022.

Here is the tweet made by Modi.

In another tweet, PM Modi wrote, "Badminton is among the most admired sports in India. The Silver medal in the CWG will go a long way in making the game even more popular and ensuring more people pursue it in the times to come."

President Droupadi Murmu tweeted, "Congratulations to the members of the Indian badminton team for winning the silver medal in the Mixed Team Event Commonwealth Games. Their skills, team work and fighting spirit displayed by them are remarkable. I convey my appreciation to all the players."

Also Read: CWG 2022: Shushila Devi Wins Silver In Judo 48 Kg Final