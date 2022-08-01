CWG 2022: Nikhat Zareen Defeats Helena Ismael, Enters Quarter-Finals

India's star boxer Nikhat Zareen defeated Helena Ismael Bagao of Mozambique to go to the quarterfinals of the women's 50kg category at the Commonwealth Games 2022.

From the start, the Indian exploited her extensive knowledge to disturb Bagao. She pushed forward, using a mix of left and right blows to overwhelm her opponent.

Zareen stunned her opponent with clean strikes to the face in the last round, prompting the referee to declare the draw with 48 seconds remaining.

Also Read: CWG 2022: India Assures Medals In Badminton and Table Tennis

Zareen will face defending Commonwealth Games bronze medalist Troy Garton of New Zealand in the quarterfinals, with a win guaranteeing her a podium finish.

On the other hand, in the men's 63.5 kg category, Indian star boxer Shiva Thapa faced an unexpected defeat. In the prequarters match, Thapa lost 1-4 to Scottish boxer Rhys Lynch.