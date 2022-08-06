CWG 2022: Netizens Troll FIH After Indian Women's Hockey Team's Controversial Loss to Australia In Semis

Aug 06, 2022, 12:54 IST
The Indian women's hockey team's chances of winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games came to an end on Friday (August 5) with a 0-3 penalty shootout loss to Australia.

In the shootout, India's shooters missed their three chances. India Captain and goalkeeper Savitha Punia stopped Austraila's first attempt. However, because the clock had not yet begun, the authorities offered the Australian another chance. And she scored on the second try, while the other two Aussies also scored in the shoot-off, resulting in their victory.

India will now face last year's bronze medalists New Zealand in a bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

However, the situation was not taken lightly by the supporters who trolled the International Hockey Federation as' Cheating 'for taking the gold from India and denying India a shot in the final due to terrible management standards at such a high level. Currently, "cheating" is trending on Twitter. 

