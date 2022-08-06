CWG 2022: Netizens Troll FIH After Indian Women's Hockey Team's Controversial Loss to Australia In Semis
The Indian women's hockey team's chances of winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games came to an end on Friday (August 5) with a 0-3 penalty shootout loss to Australia.
In the shootout, India's shooters missed their three chances. India Captain and goalkeeper Savitha Punia stopped Austraila's first attempt. However, because the clock had not yet begun, the authorities offered the Australian another chance. And she scored on the second try, while the other two Aussies also scored in the shoot-off, resulting in their victory.
India will now face last year's bronze medalists New Zealand in a bronze medal play-off on Sunday.
However, the situation was not taken lightly by the supporters who trolled the International Hockey Federation as' Cheating 'for taking the gold from India and denying India a shot in the final due to terrible management standards at such a high level. Currently, "cheating" is trending on Twitter.
Here are the reactions:
Literally can't see them like this. They gave their 100%. All their hardwork goes in vain bcoz of mismanagement.💔😭#INDvsAUS #hockey #CommonwealthGames22 #unfair #cheating pic.twitter.com/kC0krsVoG8
— Gaurav Daga (@Gauravdaga29) August 5, 2022
Also Read: 2022 World Athletics U20: Italy Athlete Alberto Nonino Loses Race After Wardrobe Malfunction
Cheating at its best. Umpire says "CLOCK HAS NOT STARTED" and the brilliant save by the goal keeper was wasted. @FIH_Hockey if you can't organise the tournament with fair play, just give trophy to your favourite England or Australia. #cheating #CWG2022 #FIH #Australia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sdxpgA5vtk
— Devraj TS (@Devraj_TS) August 6, 2022
“Clock had not started” 🤦
😡#hockey #INDvsAUS #Cheating
It's matter of sec ,
Give One Gold to Refree
2nd Gold to second Refree
3rd one to TV umpire
For their Joker decision in #Hockey
#CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/GNKqKgsgZD
— Abhishek🇮🇳 (@Cricket1045) August 6, 2022
I think there should be game for cheating so that England and thier Refree, Umpire, TV umpire Can win #Gold in all Categories.
India women hockey team 💪🇮🇳#CWC2022 #Hockey #cheating #India pic.twitter.com/28gvtT4eS3
— Vishal Singh (@imVishalSinghhh) August 5, 2022