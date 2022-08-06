CWG 2022: Netizens Troll FIH After Indian Women's Hockey Team's Controversial Loss to Australia In Semis

The Indian women's hockey team's chances of winning the gold medal at the Commonwealth Games came to an end on Friday (August 5) with a 0-3 penalty shootout loss to Australia.

In the shootout, India's shooters missed their three chances. India Captain and goalkeeper Savitha Punia stopped Austraila's first attempt. However, because the clock had not yet begun, the authorities offered the Australian another chance. And she scored on the second try, while the other two Aussies also scored in the shoot-off, resulting in their victory.

India will now face last year's bronze medalists New Zealand in a bronze medal play-off on Sunday.

However, the situation was not taken lightly by the supporters who trolled the International Hockey Federation as' Cheating 'for taking the gold from India and denying India a shot in the final due to terrible management standards at such a high level. Currently, "cheating" is trending on Twitter.

Here are the reactions:

Also Read: 2022 World Athletics U20: Italy Athlete Alberto Nonino Loses Race After Wardrobe Malfunction

Cheating at its best. Umpire says "CLOCK HAS NOT STARTED" and the brilliant save by the goal keeper was wasted. @FIH_Hockey if you can't organise the tournament with fair play, just give trophy to your favourite England or Australia. #cheating #CWG2022 #FIH #Australia #INDvsAUS pic.twitter.com/sdxpgA5vtk — Devraj TS (@Devraj_TS) August 6, 2022

“Clock had not started” 🤦

😡#hockey #INDvsAUS #Cheating

It's matter of sec ,

Give One Gold to Refree

2nd Gold to second Refree

3rd one to TV umpire

For their Joker decision in #Hockey

#CWG2022 #CommonwealthGames2022 pic.twitter.com/GNKqKgsgZD — Abhishek🇮🇳 (@Cricket1045) August 6, 2022