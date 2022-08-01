CWG 2022: Mirabai Chanu's Mother And Relatives Celebrate Daughter Victory, Video Viral

Mirabai Chanu won India's first gold medal in the women's 49kg weightlifting final at the ongoing Commonwealth Games (CWG 2022) in Birmingham on Saturday. Mirabai Chanu lifted 210 kgs (88 kg in snatch and 113 kg in clean and jerk) to defend her championship and establish a CWG record.

Mirabai Chanu was in dominant form in her event, with a significant 29kg weight gap between her and silver medalist Marie Ranaivosoa of Mauritius. This is also Mirabai Chanu's first significant accomplishment since her exploits in the Tokyo Olympics last year.

Mirabai's family members and relatives celebrated her victory by doing a folk dance. She posted the video on her social media account and captioned it as "My mom and other relatives celebrating victory at my home"

Here is the video: