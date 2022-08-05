CWG 2022: Long-Jumper Murali Sreeshankar Wins Silver, Para-Powerlifter Sudhir Secures Gold Medal

Murali Sreeshankar created history at the ongoing Commonwealth Games 2022. He won silver in the men's long jump with a best leap of 8.08m. Laquan Nairn of the Bahamas won the gold medal. Nairn also had the greatest leap of 8.08m, but his second best of 7.98m was higher than Sreeshankar's 7.84m.

If two jumpers are tied at the same distance, the one with the better second-best attempt will be ranked first. South African Jovan van Vuuren (8.06m) won bronze. Sreeshankar's silver medal was the best among Indian long jumpers at the Commonwealth Games.

Murali Sreeshankar becomes India's fourth Commonwealth Games long-jumper. On this list, he joins Suresh Babu (1978-bronze), Anju Bobby George (2002-bronze), and MA Prajusha (2010-silver).

On the other hand, para-powerlifter Sudhir won the men's heavyweight category final, giving India its sixth gold medal at the Commonwealth Games 2022.