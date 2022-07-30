CWG 2022: India's Gururaja Poojary Wins Bronze

Gururaj Poojary clinched a bronze medal for India in the men's 61kg weight category after Sanket Sargar bagged silver in the 55kg category to open India's medal tally in the Birmingham Commonwealth Games 2022.

He lifted a total of 118kg in snatch and 151kg in clean and jerk to ensure a medal for himself and the country. It was in clean and jerk that Gururaja and Canada's Simard went face-to-face in an all out attempt to seal the bronze medal position. Simard lifted 149kg in his last attempt to get ahead of the Indian but Gururaja gave it his all to lift 151 and sealed the medal.

Malaysia's Aznil Bin Bidin Muhamad grabbed the gold medal with a Games record lift of 285kg (127+158). Morea Baru of Papua New Guinea bagged the silver with a total lift of 273kg (121+152).

