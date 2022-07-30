CWG 2022: Indian Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar Wins Silver

India opened their medal tally in the Commonwealth Games 2022. Weightlifter Sanket Mahadev Sargar wins a silver medal in the Men's 55kg category. He lost to Malaysia's Bin Kasdan only by 1 kg of Weight.

In the snatch round, Sanket Mahadev Sargar successfully lifts 113kg at 55kg. All three attempts were done with clean snatches by Sanket Mahadev Sargar. He leads the first round with his best 113kg.

In the clean and jerk round, Sanket Sargar fails to lift 139Kg in Attempt 2 and he was injured. Though he was injured he tried for the third attempt and failed. Sanket Mahadev Sargar won after a successful lift of:- snatch- 113kg, clean & jerk- 135kg, total- 248kg

Also Read: CWG 2022: Ghana Boxer Suspended After Failing Dope Test

A lot of drama at the end of Men's 55kg Weightlifting and Malaysia's Mohamad Aniq clinched gold on his last lift by a margin of 1 kg. Sanket Sargar ends at 248kg and has a well-deserved Silver medal.