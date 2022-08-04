CWG 2022: Indian Sprinter Hima Das Enters Semi-Finals

Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semifinals of the women's 200 m event after finishing first in heat two of round one at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Hima Das was particularly quick in the event, clocking times of 23.42 seconds to advance to the semifinals. Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia came in second with a time of 23.85 seconds. Jacent Nyamahunge of Uganda finished the race in third place with a time of 24.07 seconds. The top three competitors from each heat advanced to the semifinals.

Congratulations to Assam pride Dhing Express! ⚡️



Hima Das has finished first in the Women’s 200M - Heat 2 with an impressive timing of 23.42s & has entered into the Semis! @HimaDas8#CWG2022 #B2022 pic.twitter.com/jLnKMuxT6o — Ashok Singhal (@TheAshokSinghal) August 4, 2022

Also Read: Meet The Most Trolled Football Players

The women's 200m has six heats, with the top 16 qualifying for the semi-finals. On Wednesday, Tejaswin Shankar earned India's first-ever medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham.