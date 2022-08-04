CWG 2022: Indian Sprinter Hima Das Enters Semi-Finals

Aug 04, 2022, 17:15 IST
- Sakshi Post

Indian sprinter Hima Das qualified for the semifinals of the women's 200 m event after finishing first in heat two of round one at the ongoing Commonwealth Games in Birmingham on Thursday.

Hima Das was particularly quick in the event, clocking times of 23.42 seconds to advance to the semifinals. Rhoda Njobvu of Zambia came in second with a time of 23.85 seconds. Jacent Nyamahunge of Uganda finished the race in third place with a time of 24.07 seconds. The top three competitors from each heat advanced to the semifinals.

Also Read: Meet The Most Trolled Football Players

The women's 200m has six heats, with the top 16 qualifying for the semi-finals. On Wednesday,  Tejaswin Shankar earned India's first-ever medal in the men's high jump event at the Commonwealth Games in Birmingham. 


Read More:

Tags: 
Commonwealth Games
Commonwealth Games 2022
Sports News
Advertisement
Back to Top