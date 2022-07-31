CWG 2022: India Thump Pakistan by 8 Wickets

India defeated Pakistan by 8 wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham in the Group A clash between the sides at the ongoing event. Smriti Mandhana scored unbeaten 63 off 42 balls to make mockery of Pakistan's total of 99 all out. Riding on Mandhana's blitzkrieg, India comfortably chased down the 100-run target against Pakistan with 38 balls to spare.

Earlier, India had bundled out Pakistan for 99 runs after the side's captain Bismah Maroof won the toss and decided to bat first. Sneh Rana (2 for 15) struck twice in one over to dent the Pakistan innings, while Radha Yadav (2 for 18) also registered two wickets to her name.

On the other hand, Renuka Singh, Meghna Singh and Shafali Verma claimed a wicket each. For Pakistan, Muneeba Ali was the highest scorer with a 32-run knock off 30 balls. Notably, the match was reduced to 18 overs a side due to rain.

Score Board:

India Women 102/2 (11.4/18)

Pakistan Women 99 (18.0/18)

