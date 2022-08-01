CWG 2022: India Assures Medals In Badminton and Table Tennis

India assured medals in badminton and table tennis in the Commonwealth Games 2022. The Indian badminton team advanced to the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games 2022 after defeating South Africa 3-0 in the quarter-finals on Sunday.

The mixed doubles team of B Sumeeth Reddy and Ashwini Ponnappa defeated Jarred Elliott and Deidra Jordaan in straight sets, 21-9, 21-11, in the first match of a best-of-five series.

In the second match, top Indian shuttler Lakshya Sen dominated the opening game, winning 21-5 against Caden Kakora.

Also Read: CWG 2022: Weightlifter Achinta Sheuli Wins Gold Medal

Lakshya Sen won the second game as Caden Kakora of South Africa failed to put up a fight. Aakarshi Kashyap defeated Johanita Scholtz 21-11, 21-16 in the third set of the tie to secure the Indian team's semifinal position.

On the other hand, Defending champions India entered the semifinals of the Commonwealth Games table tennis (TT) men's team event by thrashing Bangladesh 3-0 in the quarter-final on Sunday.

In the first match, the Harmeet-Sathyan Gnanasekaran duo defeated Ramihimilan-Ahmed by 11-8, 11-6, and 11-2. In the second match, Sarath Kamal won 11-4, 11-7, and 11-2 against Rifat. In the other singles match, Gnanasekaran defeated Ahmed 11–2, 11–3, and 11–5 to ensure India's victory.