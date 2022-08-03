CWG 2022 IND W vs BAR W: India Has To Do This To Enter Semifinals

Harmanpreet Kaur's team will face Barbados at 10:30 PM on August 3 (today) in their third match of the Commonwealth Games 2022. It is a do-or-die match for Team India. If they win the match, they will enter the semi-finals.

India won their second match against archrival Pakistan. Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav each picked up two wickets to dismiss Pakistan for 99. In response, India won the match by eight wickets with 38 balls to spare thanks to Smriti Mandhana's unbeaten 63 off 42 balls. After losing the first game against Australia, India would have benefited from this encounter. Renuka Singh Thakur's four-wicket haul in the opening match helped India reduce Australia to 49/5 before they lost the plot.

On the other hand, like India, Barbados won one match against Pakistan and lost one against Australia. Barbados are reworking their plans to win the match.

India:

Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, S. Meghana, Taniyaa Bhatia, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Deepti Sharma, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Pooja Vastrakar, Meghna Singh, Renuka Thakur, Jemimah Rodrigues, Radha Yadav, Harleen Deol, Sneh Rana.

Barbados:

Hayley Matthews (C), Aaliyah Alleyne, Shanika Bruce, Shai Carrington, Shaunte Carrington, Shamilia Connell, Deandra Dottin, Keila Elliott, Trishan Holder, Kycia Knight, Kyshona Knight, Alisa Scantlebury, Shakera Selman, Tiffany Thorpe, Aaliyah Williams.