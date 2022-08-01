CWG 2022 IND vs PAK: Harmanpreet Breaks MS Dhoni's Huge Record

In the ongoing Commonwealth Games, the Indian women's cricket team thrashed Pakistan by eight wickets at Edgbaston, Birmingham. With that victory, Harmanpreet Kaur surpassed MS Dhoni's record for the most T20I victories as an Indian captain.

Harmanpreet has led the Indian team to 42 victories, 26 defeats, and three no-results in 71 matches as captain. On the other hand, under Dhoni's captaincy, the Men in Blue played 72 matches, winning 41 and losing 28. One match resulted in a draw, while the other two ended in a no result.

Virat Kohli led India in 50 Twenty20 Internationals, winning 30 and losing 16. Two matches ended in a draw, while the other two had no outcome.

Talking about the match, due to rain, the match was shortened to 18 overs for each side, and they were bundled out for 99. Sneh Rana and Radha Yadav each took two wickets for India.

Chasing 100 runs, Smriti Mandhana delivered an undefeated 63-run off 42 balls with 8 fours and 3 sixes to take her side home while also increasing their Net Run Rate (NRR).