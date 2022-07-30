CWG 2022: Ghana Boxer Suspended After Failing Dope Test

The Commonwealth Games organisers punished Ghanian boxer Shakul Samed after he tested positive for a banned substance on the first day of competition, according to the Games' Anti-Doping and Medical Commission.

"His A sample was discovered to contain a banned drug (diuretic and masking agent Furosemide). As a result, he has been suspended indefinitely. He and the Ghana Commonwealth Games Association have been notified "CWG stated in a statement.

"He will now have the option to give more information, including requesting examination of his B sample, before any charge is levied."

Samed, who competed in the Tokyo Olympics last year, was slated to face Mauritius' Luc Jean Rosalba on Friday, but he failed not to show up for weigh-in, and his opponent won by walkover.

According to the Commonwealth Games Federation, it has a "zero tolerance policy for doping in sport. We want to preserve the integrity of the Commonwealth Games by implementing a comprehensive anti-doping approach that emphasises education, prevention, and testing."