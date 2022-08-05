CWG 2022: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor Praises Mirabai Chanu

India's star weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu earned her third consecutive Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal in Birmingham 2022. Chanu broke the record by lifting 201kg (88kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk) in the ongoing CWG 2022.

After Mirabai won the Gold medal one of her fans tweeted a message saying " Time for Thor to give up his hammer " and tagged Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth aka Thor.

He replied to the fan's tweet and wrote " She is worthy, Saikhom, You Legend"

She is worthy! Congrats, Saikhom, you legend. — Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022

Also Read: IPL 2023: Is Ravindra Jadeja Leaving CSK Franchise?

Mirabai Chanu received well-deserved praise from supporters around the country following her astounding feat. PM Narendra Modi also congratulated the weightlifter after she won gold.