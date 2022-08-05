CWG 2022: Chris Hemsworth aka Thor Praises Mirabai Chanu
India's star weightlifter, Mirabai Chanu earned her third consecutive Commonwealth Games (CWG) medal in Birmingham 2022. Chanu broke the record by lifting 201kg (88kg snatch + 113kg clean and jerk) in the ongoing CWG 2022.
After Mirabai won the Gold medal one of her fans tweeted a message saying " Time for Thor to give up his hammer " and tagged Hollywood movie star Chris Hemsworth aka Thor.
He replied to the fan's tweet and wrote " She is worthy, Saikhom, You Legend"
— Chris Hemsworth (@chrishemsworth) August 4, 2022
Mirabai Chanu received well-deserved praise from supporters around the country following her astounding feat. PM Narendra Modi also congratulated the weightlifter after she won gold.
The exceptional @mirabai_chanu makes India proud once again! Every Indian is delighted that she’s won a Gold and set a new Commonwealth record at the Birmingham Games. Her success inspires several Indians, especially budding athletes. pic.twitter.com/e1vtmKnD65
— Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) July 30, 2022