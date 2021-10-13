Cutest Thing on Internet: CSK Player's Kids Having Fun

The Indian Premier League is not only about cricket; it unites the country's, players and their families. Every IPL franchise considers its team as a family. To relieve the players' stress, the team management always comes up with different ideas. Usually, if there is no match, most of the cricketers are seen at the beach playing hand wrestling and volleyball.

But in the IPL, along with these games, they will have fun with their families. The team management also arranges a play area for kids and conducts small games for them.

In a recent video, Chennai Super Kings players' children were playing hide and seek and painting colors. The cutest thing in the video is when Ziva Dhoni, Suresh Raina's son, Robin Uthappa's son, and other kids did a ramp walk.

Chennai Super Kings Instagram Page Posted the video and captioned it "Cuteness Unlimited, Beyond the Sky, Awwdorable Max!"

MS Dhoni, Sakshi Singh Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and his wife Priyanka, Mooen Ali, Deepak Chahar, and Robin Uthappa's family were having fun with the kids.

On the other hand, the Chennai Super Kings entered the finals for the ninth time. On October 15, Chennai Super Kings will meet Kolkata Knight Riders or Delhi Capitals in the IPL 2021 finals.