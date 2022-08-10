Mamallapuram. TN: As the 44th Chess Olympiad came to an end in Tamil Nadu on Wednesday, the Indian women's team made history by winning the country's first-ever medal in the women's section. It was also the first time India hosted the Chess Olympiad in which nearly 350 teams in the open and women’s sections from 187 countries were competing.

The India A team, comprising Koneru Humpy, R Vaishali, Tania Sachdev and Bhakti Kulkarni won the bronze medal in the women's section after losing to the USA by 1-3 in the final round match. The last time India won a bronze medal in the Olympiad was 2014. Ukraine team walked away with the gold medal while Georgia claimed the silver.

“The team has worked really hard in the last three or four months and this is India’s first-ever medal in the history of the Olympics. This should be the beginning of much better days for women’s chess in India,” Abhijit Kunte, the India A coach, said.

In the open section, India B team (men's team) claimed their second bronze medal in the prestigious event in Mamallapuram. India B team of D Gukesh, Nihal Sarin, R Praggnanandhaa and Raunak Sadhwani defeated Germany 3-1. Uzbekistan won the gold while Armenia bagged the silver medals.

In addition to the two medals in the team events, India also won seven individual medals, including two gold, one silver and four bronze. Gukesh and Sarin were on the top and second board respectively, while Arjun Erigaisi secured a silver medal on the third board. R Praggnanandhaa (third board), R Vaishali (third board), Tania Sachdev (third board) and Divya Deshmukh (reserve board) claimed individual bronze medals.

