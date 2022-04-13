CSK vs RCB Match Sets New Records In IPL 2022

The last match of the Tata IPL between Chennai Super Kings and Royal Challengers was less than a thriller. CSK batters Robin Uthappa and Shivam Dube stole the show, propelling CSK to their first win over RCB.

Shivam Dube (94*) and Robin Uthappa scored 88 runs each, which helped the CSK team break their losing streak. The Ravindra Jadeja-led side then outclassed RCB with an all-around effort. Maheesh Theekshana took four wickets for CSK.

Yesterday's match was a feast for the audience as it rained boundaries every over. Not only in terms of the game, the CSK vs RCB match set the viewership records for the IPL 2022 season. The number of Hotstar views peaked at 8.2 million. This was the highest viewership of IPL 2022 thus far. In IPL history, the highest number of views was over 10 million last year during the MI vs CSK game.

