CSK Vs KKR IPL Finals Match Result

In the Indian Premier League of the 14th season, MS Dhoni's Chennai Super Kings once again marked their victory in IPL history. CSK won their fourth IPL title by defeating KKR by 27 runs. It was an easy and one-sided match for CSK. It was proven again how good the CSK team effort was. Faf du Plessis, Ruthraj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali were star batters in the match. Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja were the star bowlers.

Chasing a target of 193 runs, KKR openers Venkatesh Iyer and Shuman Gill got off to a fast start. For the first wicket, the openers scored 91 runs. Both the openers got a lifeline to continue their partnership. In the second over, Iyer was dropped. However, he was got out by Shardul Thakur in the 11th over. Gill was survived by the spider cam cable.

With the final match, MS Dhoni played his 300th match as a captain, Faf du Plessis played his 100th match and Ravindra Jadeja played his 200th match.

After the fall of the first wicket, Nitish Rana gave his wicket to Shardul Thakur, and Sunil Narine, who was the hope for KKR, gave his wicket early to Hazelwood. Back-to-back wickets in the same over appear to indicate that the match is tilting in CSK's favor.

Eion Morgan was on the crease but no batsman was there on the other end to support their skipper and the required run rate was increased. Shivam Mavi and Ferguson hit a few boundaries in the last two overs. Except for the openers, Shubman Gill and Venkatesh Iyer, no KKR batsmen had a good score.