Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina is going to miss the entire IPL 2020 season. He returned India due to some personal reasons. The Twitter handle of Chennai Super Kings wrote, "Suresh Raina has returned to India for personal reasons and will be unavailable for the remainder of the IPL season. Chennai Super Kings offers complete support to Suresh and his family during this time." Here is the tweet.

Suresh Raina is one of the most important players in the Chennai Super Kings squad. He is looking forward to play in IPL 2020. It is all known knowledge that Suresh Raina has announced his retirement from international cricket, along with Mahendra Singh Dhoni on August 15.

According to the latest reports, at least 10 members from Chennai Super Kings squad which is currently in UAE have tested positive for coronavirus on Friday. However there is no official information about the total number of COVID-19 positive cases in the CSK contingent.