CSK Star Batsman Announces Retirement from IPL

Chennai Super Kings batter Ambati Rayudu announced retirement from the Indian Premier League and said that IPL 2022 is his last season.

Taking to Twitter he wrote "I am happy to announce that this will be my last ipl. I have had a wonderful time playing it and being a part of 2 great teams for 13 years. Would love to sincerely thank Mumbai Indians and Csk for the wonderful journey"

The Hyderabad player, known for his middle-order heroics, has been a backbone for CSK for numerous years and is a recognized local cricketer. Rayudu, who is presently 26 years old, is widely known for his ferocious IPL knocks with Chennai Super Kings.

The right-hander has scored 271 runs at a strike rate of 124 in the current season of the game and has been spotted fighting for fitness.