CSK Skipper MS Dhoni Latest Look Ahead Of IPL 2023

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) skipper MS Dhoni has begun training ahead of the start of the IPL 2023. Due to the team's poor performance in the previous season, CSK fans expect the team to win the championship for the fifth time under Dhoni's captaincy this season. Also, it has been reported that this will be Dhoni's final IPL season, which has boosted anticipation that he would once again lead the team to victory.

At the same time, Dhoni appeared with a fresh look during practice. Dhoni is seen with a white beard. Questions were raised regarding his white beard photographs before as well; at the time, supporters said the pictures as Photoshop, but nothing like this could be observed this time. Fans liked Dhoni's new look.

PC@Twitter

Dhoni's practice video went popular on social media in which he has been seen playing long shots. It has been reported that Dhoni would retire from the IPL after this season. Dhoni hopes to play his final IPL match at the team's home stadium, the MA Chidambaram Stadium, which may happen this year.

#MSDhoni



Practice session of MS Dhoni ahead of IPL 2023. pic.twitter.com/d1dpfpKukk — Vikash Verma (@VikashV05031684) January 20, 2023

Also Read: Check Team India Probable Squad for Ind Vs NZ Ranchi Match