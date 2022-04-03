This CSK Player Will Return to IPL 2022

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) will get a significant boost in the ongoing IPL 2022 as they are trying to recover from a disastrous start to the season.

Deepak Chahar is expected to return shortly and will return to the IPL 2022 later this month. According to reports, Chahar might be ready for selection for CSK as early as April 25.

Chahar suffered an injury during the third T20I against the West Indies earlier this year and has already missed CSK's first two IPL 2022 matches. Earlier, his participation in the full season was questioned. Based on reports, Chahar is expected to play for CSK before the end of this month.

Despite scoring 210 runs, the CSK bowlers were unable to defend the target, and the Lucknow Super Giants won by six wickets with three balls to spare. CSK used two Indian pacers, Mukesh Chaudhary and Tushar Deshpande, who were both beaten by the LSG batsmen.

CSK are currently seventh on the points table after two losses in their first two matches and will be anxious to go back to winning ways when they face Punjab Kings in their next game on Sunday (April 03).