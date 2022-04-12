This CSK Player Ruled Out For IPL Matches, Says Report

After four consecutive losses, the Chennai Super Kings were dealt a major blow when pacer Deepak Chahar was ruled out of the IPL for the remaining season.

Based on sources, Deepak Chahar, who is not playing in the ongoing Indian Premier League due to injury, has suffered another injury. He sustained a back injury during his rehab at the National Cricket Academy in Bengaluru.

Deepak Chahar's back ailment may put an end to his chances of playing in the IPL 2022. However, according to reports, the Chennai Super Kings are yet to get an official report from the BCCI.

CSK spent Rs 14 crore in the mega auction for Deepak Chahar. It is unknown when the all-rounder will be able to return to play.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Why Gujarat Titans Skipper Hardik Pandya Yelled At Mohammed Shami

In the current edition of the IPL 2022, CSK ranked 10th and last on the points table, with critics blaming a change in captaincy for the bad run.