CSK Fans Shower Love on MS Dhoni's IPL Practice Video

CSK skipper MS Dhoni is in the nets, attempting to get into the rhythm ahead of the IPL 2022. Dhoni has been seen batting in the nets, which would be a pleasure for CSK fans. Despite leading CSK to the title in 2021, Dhoni's poor batting form led to speculations that he might retire from IPL.

In the 17-second clip, Dhoni faced two balls and appears cool, which is a positive sign. The video gained huge response and went viral on social media

On the other hand, MS Dhoni seems busy with the auction plan. There were speculations that MS Dhoni might be seen in the bidding room. The mega auction is set to take place on February 12 and 13 in Bangalore.

Also Read: IPL 2022: Hardik Pandya Led Ahmedabad Team Announces Franchise Name

CSK has retained Ravindra Jadeja, MS Dhoni, Ruturaj Gaikwad, and Moeen Ali ahead of the mega auction. Dhoni has scored 4,746 runs at an average of 39.5 in 220 IPL matches, including 23 half-centuries.