CSK Coach Michael Hussey Tests Negative, Saha Yet To Recover From COVID

Michael Hussey, former Australian batsman, has recovered from Covid. In a recent RTPCR test, Hussey was found to be negative. On Sunday, Hussey is expected to fly to Australia.

"The RTPCR test on Hussey tested for Covid negative." He is currently recovering. Flights from India are prohibited in Australia until May 15. Hussey will remain in this country until the travel ban is lifted.

Hussey will fly to Australia on Sunday if Australia does not enforce any air traffic restrictions. If the Australian government reimposes rules, Hussey will have to return to the Maldives and then to Australia. "It is our duty to look after him before he departs for Australia."

Team India wicket-keeper and SRH player Wriddhiman Saha had an unusual experience in the Covid test. Saha went into quarantine as soon as his corona turned positive during the 14th season of the IPL. Saha underwent another Covid examination after completing 15 days of isolation.

He was checked again after the first positive result. Even in the second test, he has tested positive for the infection. Saha announced that he will be alone for another 14 days as a result of this. The BCCI will set up a bio bubble in Mumbai for the Team India team that has been selected for the World Test Championship