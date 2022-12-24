CSK CEO Viswanath Breaks Silence On Ben Stokes Captaincy For IPL 2023

CSK had been unable to obtain Sam Curran in the IPL 2023 mini-auction. However, the four-time winners signed Ben Stokes for a whopping INR 16.25 crore. CSK competed against four other teams in a bidding war to sign Stokes. England's star became the equal third-most expensive player in IPL history.

After bringing in England's Test captain, cricket analysts and fans were left wondering if Stokes had been chosen to replace MS Dhoni as captain.

CSK CEO Kasi Viswanath spoke up about Dhoni's response to Stokes rejoining the team for the second time in the IPL, as well as the franchise's leadership position.

"We were quite thrilled to acquire Stokes, and we were also fortunate that he came up toward the end. We needed an all-rounder, and MS was happy when we acquired Stokes. The captaincy option is available, but MS will make that decision when the time comes. Because Kyle Jamieson was hurt, it's possible that many people did not glance at him. We heard from Fleming that he had healed and was ready to travel. CSK seems promising, and I'm hoping for a successful season. "We stick to the process all the time, which helps us succeed," told to ESPNCricinfo.

