IPL 2020 is less than three weeks away and the teams of various franchises landed in the UAE. Despite being in quarantine, some of the teams are not giving a miss to their practise sessions while members of Chennai Super Kings is looking for ways to deal with the pademic as 13 of its members have been infected with the dreaded virus. Till date, the tournament's schedule has not been released. Sources say that IPL 2020 is likely to be postponed in view of the high incidence of cases in CSK.

According to reports, some of the franchises have requested the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) to announce the schedule as soon as possible so that they can plan accordingly.

There has been a spike in infection of cases in the UAE and mandatory checks have increased at the Abu Dhabi and Dubai border which has also irked some franchises.

The news of several members of the Chennai Super Kings squad testing positive for coronavirus is going to further complicate the scheduling challenge. CSK is the worst hit team so far with 13 confirmed coronavirus cases. Deepak Chahar and Ruturaj Gaikwad are the two CSK players who have tested positive for coronavirus. After detection of a couple of coronavirus cases, the CSK's training camp was delayed further and those infected were isolated from the rest of the team. Those who have been tested COVID-19 should remain under quarantine for 14 days. After testing negative twice, they will step into the practise sessions.

BCCI President, Sourav Ganguly reacted to the news of CSK team members testing positive for coronavirus. Speaking to a news channel, he said that, “I cannot comment on the situation of CSK. We will see if they can start as per schedule. I hope the IPL will be conducted well. We have a long schedule for the tournament and I sincerely hope everything will go on just fine.”