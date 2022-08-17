CSA T20 League: Truth Behind MS Dhoni Mentoring Johannesburg Super Kings

Cricket South Africa has announced their own t20 league and it is known that most of the teams are owned by Indian Premier League franchises.

Cricket South Africa stated that the owners of the Mumbai Indians, Lucknow Super Giants, Sunrisers Hyderabad, Chennai Super Kings, Rajasthan Royals, and Delhi Capitals franchisees own the South Africa T20 teams from Cape Town, Durban, Gqeberha (formerly Port Elizabeth), Johannesburg, Paarl, and Pretoria respectively.

Mumbai Indians, Delhi Capitals, and Kolkata Knight Riders have also acquired a team in the International League T20 in the UAE.

As the Chennai Super Kings bought the Johannesburg Super Kings, there were rumors that CSK skipper MS Dhoni would be the mentor for the Johannesburg Super Kings team.

However, BCCI Vice-President Rajeev Shukla stated on Tuesday that the board does not have a policy that enables Indian players to compete in overseas cricket tournaments.

"We do not send our players to any other cricket league in the world. In this regard, we have a clear policy. Our Indian Premier League is a massive league in and of itself, and we cannot allow any of our players to be associated in any way with any international league," Shukla told ANI.