Cristiano Ronaldo's Boring Diet Includes Broccoli, Chicken and Rice

Cristiano Ronaldo made headlines earlier this month after stating that he prefers water to Coca-Cola. Many fans across the world are curious as to what the secret is to Ronaldo's peak fitness state, which he has maintained for the past 18 years or more.

Daouda Peeters, a teammate at Juventus who made his debut against Cagliari last season, gave an insight into what the former Manchester United forward eats.

Peeters said, "He always eats the same thing: broccoli, chicken, and rice."

Ronaldo does not drink soda and instead sips agua (water) at regular intervals to be hydrated, according to the Belgians.

Also Read: Hyderabad: John Manoj Nominated As Interim President For HCA

"Water only, no Coca-Cola." Cristiano wants to win at all times and in all situations. He helps young players develop. "He really gets involved with you," the 22-year-old Belgian remarked.

"He practises those abdominal workouts, not for the sake of vanity, but because he views his body as a tool for work. Cristiano does not appear to be in front of the mirror at those hours. He wouldn't have time for that anyway. He primarily attends the club for training. He is completely focused on his work."

"Cristiano is a very pleasant man, but he takes football extremely seriously as well," Peeters said.

Coming to the professional front, his achievements in the ongoing tournament, Euro 2020 have been outstanding, with the Juventus striker leading the scoring charts with five goals from three games, two of which were against top-tier opponents such as Germany and France.