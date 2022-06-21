Cristiano Ronaldo's $1.7 MIllion Bugatti Veyron Crashes In Spain

Manchester United forward star Cristiano Ronaldo's supercar Bugatti Veyron, which is worth around $1.7 million was involved in a severe collision in the Spanish city of Majorca on Monday.

According to Latin Times, Ronaldo's fast car collided with the entryway of a country house and a butane bottle booth. According to reports, a staffer of the football superstar was driving the vehicle at the time of the collision.

The driver reportedly lost control of the vehicle and crashed into a wall in the Palma de Majorca a private community of Sa Coma, Bunyola, where Ronaldo is presently vacationing with his family. The front end of the car is alleged to be smashed. Investigators have said that no other vehicles were involved in the collision and that the driver was not injured.

The police traffic services are currently examining the unexpected collision.