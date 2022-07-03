Cristiano Ronaldo Wants To Quit Manchester United For This Reason

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal has requested Manchester United to let him go if a reasonable offer comes in this window. Based on the reports, he took the decision to play in the Champions League for the rest of his career. Ronaldo returned to Old Trafford ahead of the 2021/22 season, after spending three years with Juventus in Italy.

United's inability to qualify for the Champions League has cast serious doubt on Ronaldo's current position at the club. In the Premier League, United finished sixth without a trophy and with the fewest points in the tournament.

Ititan Journalist Fabrizo Romano tweeted that "Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue"

Cristiano Ronaldo told Man United he wants to leave this summer as he wants to see more ambition. Man Utd are still hopeful of keeping CR7, but aware of decision. 🚨🇵🇹 #Ronaldo



Cristiano has no agreement with any other club. Mendes explored options for weeks and will continue. pic.twitter.com/VRji13zrz0 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 2, 2022

Also Read: Mithali Raj Receives Special Letter From Narendra Modi, Says Matter of Honour And Pride

The Portuguese legend is not only one of the best players of all time but also the all-time leading goalscorer in football history. Ronaldo passed Josef Bican on FIFA's all-time scoring list in competitive matches when he scored his 800th goal against Arsenal in December, followed by a hat-trick against Tottenham in March. The 37-year-old has established a phenomenal standard, and he is now seeking a club that would better suit his specific game.