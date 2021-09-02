Cristiano Ronaldo Pips Iran's Ali Daei to Become Highest Ever International Goalscorer

Cristiano Ronaldo of Portugal surpassed Iran's Ali Daei's record on the all-time men's international leading goal-scorer list.

The Portuguese captain scored the record-breaking 110th goal in Wednesday's 2-1 triumph against Ireland in the FIFA 2022 World Cup European qualifier.

Ronaldo scored 111 goals in 180 games, whereas Daei scored 109 goals in 149 games. Moktar Dahari of Malaysia placed third with 89 goals in 142 games. In the same game, Ronaldo tied Sergio Ramos' record of 180 matches for Portugal.

Ronaldo missed a penalty in the 15th minute before John Egan gave Ireland a half-time lead. However, Ronaldo equalized with a header in the 89th minute before outjumping the Irish defense again in the sixth minute of extra time.

"I'm glad, not just because I broke the record, but also because we had such a great experience." I have to congratulate the squad; we persevered to the finish. I'm happy, said Ronaldo.

Portugal leads Group A with 10 points after four games, while Serbia is only three points back with a game in hand.

The group winners will automatically qualify for the finals in Qatar, while the runners-up will compete in the play-offs.