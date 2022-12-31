Cristiano Ronaldo Joins Al Nassr Club, Becomes Highest Paid Footballer

Portugal captain Cristiano Ronaldo has signed a two-and-a-half-year contract with Saudi Arabian club Al Nassr after leaving Manchester United to become a free agent.

Ronaldo left Manchester United last month following an explosive televised interview in which the 37-year-old striker claimed he felt betrayed by the club and did not respect its Dutch manager Erik ten Hag.

Al Nassr said in a statement that the five-time Ballon d'Or winner will join on a contract until 2025, although no financial specifics were provided. The media has assessed Ronaldo's deal to be worth more than 200 million euros ($214.04 million).

"This is more than history in the making. This is a signing that will not only inspire our club to achieve even greater success but inspire our league, our nation and future generations, boys and girls to be the best version of themselves. Welcome @cristiano to your new home @alnassr_fc," alnassar_fc club confirmed on social media