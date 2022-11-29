Cristiano Ronaldo Gets $225 Million Offer To Join In This Team: Reports

Christiano Ronaldo has been given a contract extension with Saudi Arabian giants Al Nassr after his deal with Manchester United closed earlier this week.

Manchester United and Cristiano Ronaldo split on Tuesday after the Portuguese star slammed the club and manager Erik ten Hag in a TV interview. Following the interview, the English Premier League team announced last week that it had taken the necessary action in response to Ronald's statements.

In the midst of all of this, CBS Sports claimed that the 37-year-old football great has been given a three-year, $225 million contract to play for Saudi Arabian side Al Nassr following the World Cup. Ronaldo's contract is said to be worth a stunning $75 million each year.

According to the report, Ronaldo, who is currently competing in his fifth World Cup, has been of interest to Al Nassr for some time, but the club's interest in him is now "stronger than ever."

Notably, Al Nassr has won nine league titles, making them one of Asia's most successful clubs. Christiano Ronaldo, on the other hand, became the first male player in history to score a goal in five separate FIFA World Cups after opening the scoring in Portugal's World Cup match against Ghana on Thursday.

Also Read: Canada Wins Maiden Davis Cup Title, Beats Australia 2-0