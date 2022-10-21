Cristiano Ronaldo Dropped For Chelsea Game, Here's What Manchester United Player Says

Cristiano Ronaldo has spoken out following his exclusion from the team's match against Chelsea in the upcoming Premier League. Manchester United decided to bench him for the match on Saturday in light of Ronaldo's theatrics against Tottenham Hotspur when he left the field before the game was over,

Ronaldo's antics attracted considerable criticism from past players and supporters over what is turning out to be a full-blown issue at Old Trafford. He wasn't used as a replacement by manager Erik ten Hag. In the meantime, Ronaldo released a statement on his social media pages saying that although he strives to live and play with respect, there are moments when the pressure of the situation gets the better of him.

Taking to his official Instagram handle he wrote "As I’ve always done throughout my career, I try to live and play respectfully towards my colleagues, my adversaries and my coaches. That hasn’t changed. I haven’t changed. I’m the same person and the same professional that I’ve been for the last 20 years playing elite football, and respect has always played a very important role in my decision making process"



"I started very young, the older and most experienced players examples were always very important to me. Therefore, later on, I’ve always tried to set the example myself for the youngsters that grew in all the teams that I’ve represented. Unfortunately that’s not always possible and sometimes the heat of the moment get’s the best of us," he added

Ronaldo further stated, "Right now, I just feel that I have to keep working hard in Carrington, support my teammates and be ready for everything in any given game. Giving in to the pressure is not an option. It never was. This is Manchester United, and united we must stand. Soon we’ll be together again."