Cricketing Legends Pay Rich Tributes to Andrew Symonds

Andrew Symonds, a former Australian cricketer, and two-time World Cup champion died in a road accident on Saturday night. Symonds was the only passenger in the incident, which occurred just outside of Townsville in his native state of Queensland. Emergency services attempted to save him, but he died of his injuries. Symonds played 14 T20Is for Australia, scoring 337 runs and taking eight wickets. On the other hand, the cricketing fraternity was shocked and shared their condolences on social media.

Simmo .. This doesn’t feel real .. #RIP ❤️ — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) May 14, 2022

Devastated to hear about Andrew Symonds passing away in a car crash in Australia. We shared a great relationship on & off the field. Thoughts & prayers with the family. #AndrewSymonds pic.twitter.com/QMZMCwLdZs — Shoaib Akhtar (@shoaib100mph) May 14, 2022

Also Read: Rip Andrew Symonds Unknown Facts About Australian Cricketer Who Died In Car Crash

Shocking news #AndrewSymonds! My condolences to his family and friends. May God bless his soul 🙏 pic.twitter.com/6RBUQNwVcy — Shikhar Dhawan (@SDhawan25) May 15, 2022

Deeply saddened to hear about the passing of #AndrewSymonds following a car crash last night 💔 A swashbuckling all-rounder and two-time World Cup Winner, Simmo was a game-changer bar none during his cricketing career.#RIPRoy pic.twitter.com/H1EgbgzCwx — Delhi Capitals (@DelhiCapitals) May 15, 2022