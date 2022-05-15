Cricketing Legends Pay Rich Tributes to Andrew Symonds

May 15, 2022, 10:05 IST
- Sakshi Post

Andrew Symonds, a former Australian cricketer, and two-time World Cup champion died in a road accident on Saturday night. Symonds was the only passenger in the incident, which occurred just outside of Townsville in his native state of Queensland. Emergency services attempted to save him, but he died of his injuries. Symonds played 14 T20Is for Australia, scoring 337 runs and taking eight wickets. On the other hand, the cricketing fraternity was shocked and shared their condolences on social media.

