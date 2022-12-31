Cricketers Who Were Involved in Car Accidents in 2022

The year 2022 has been fantastic for some cricket players but tragic for others. The losses of Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds have shocked not only Cricket Australia but also cricket fans around the world. One of the unforgettable incidents of this year was Rishabh Pant's accident. The images of Pant's accident and his burning car were scary. Here are the cricket players who were injured and died in 2022.

Rishabh Pant:

Rishabh Pant was involved in an accident on December 30. Pant, who is now being treated at Max Hospital in Dehradun, has two cuts on his forehead, a ligament tear in his right knee, and has also hurt his right wrist, ankle, and toe and suffered abrasion injuries on his back.

Andrew Flintoff:

Andrew Flintoff, a former England all-rounder, was critically injured in a vehicle accident on December 14. The incident occurred during the shooting of an episode of "Top Gear," which aired on the BBC. Flintoff was critically injured in the crash and was airlifted to the hospital. However, doctors confirmed that he was stable.

Andrew Symonds:

Cricket Australia lost great players Shane Warne and Andrew Symonds this year. Andrew Symonds died in a vehicle accident on May 14 in Townsville. He was driving the car at the time. He lost control and flipped near a river bridge. Everyone was shocked by Symonds' death.

Boroda Women's Team:

The bus carrying the Baroda women's squad was involved in an accident on the route to Visakhapatnam Airport on December 21. Four Baroda women cricketers were critically injured in the accident, while the remainder were just slightly hurt.

