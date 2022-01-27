Cricketers Who Were Demoted By BCCI

Every year, the Indian cricket board issues a yearly contract to players based on their previous year's performance. The contracts are divided into four categories: A+, A, B, and C, with respective values of Rs. 7 cr, 5 cr, 3 cr, and 1 cr.

According to reports, Rahane and Pujara, who has struggled with the bat and have come under fire from critics, would be demoted to Grade B from Grade A.

Ishant Sharma, who was benched for the three Tests against South Africa, is also rumored to be reduced in the impending central contracts.

On the other hand, Mohammad Siraj is set to move into Grade B or A from Grade C.

Former Indian captain Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma, and Jasprit Bumrah will keep their A+ contracts, while KL Rahul, Rishabh Pant, Mohammed Shami, Ravichandran Ashwin, and Ravindra Jadeja will stay in the A category.

Following a poor show in South Africa, India will face the West Indies and Sri Lanka at home in the coming months.