Cricketers Mourn Shane Warne's Death, Check Tweets

Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away a few hours ago at his villa in Thailand. A statement released stated that he died of a suspected heart attack. The statement read that the Aussie leg spinner could not be revived despite the best medical efforts. Shane Warne was just 52. The Aussie cricketer's sudden death has left the cricketing world grief-stricken. Condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul. Cricketers from across the world have shared their condolences on Twitter. Check cricketer's tweets on Shane Warne's sad demise...

Shocked, stunned & miserable… Will miss you Warnie. There was never a dull moment with you around, on or off the field. Will always treasure our on field duels & off field banter. You always had a special place for India & Indians had a special place for you. Gone too young! pic.twitter.com/219zIomwjB — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) March 4, 2022

💔 Love ya king … — Michael Vaughan (@MichaelVaughan) March 4, 2022

Shane Warne ... Really !!!!! ☹️ Tell me it's not true please — DK (@DineshKarthik) March 4, 2022

Cannot believe it.

One of the greatest spinners, the man who made spin cool, superstar Shane Warne is no more.

Life is very fragile, but this is very difficult to fathom. My heartfelt condolences to his family, friends and fans all around the world. pic.twitter.com/f7FUzZBaYX — Virender Sehwag (@virendersehwag) March 4, 2022

I’m truly lost for words here, this is extremely sad. An absolute legend and champion of our game has left us. RIP Shane Warne….still can’t believe it — Rohit Sharma (@ImRo45) March 4, 2022