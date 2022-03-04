Cricketers Mourn Shane Warne's Death, Check Tweets

Mar 04, 2022, 21:56 IST
- Sakshi Post

Australian legendary cricketer Shane Warne passed away a few hours ago at his villa in Thailand. A statement released stated that he died of a suspected heart attack. The statement read that the Aussie leg spinner could not be revived despite the best medical efforts. Shane Warne was just 52. The Aussie cricketer's sudden death has left the cricketing world grief-stricken. Condolences have been pouring in for the departed soul. Cricketers from across the world have shared their condolences on Twitter. Check cricketer's tweets on Shane Warne's sad demise...

Shane Warne
Sports News
