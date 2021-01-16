Cricketers Offer Condolences To Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya On Their Father's Demise
India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya died on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar and many other Bollywood stars condoled the death of Himanshu. Here are the tweets made by the cricketers.
Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.
Condolences to your family and friends.
May God give you strength in these difficult times.
— Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021
Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24
— Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021
So sorry to hear the news about your father’s demise @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7
Stay strong and lots of strength to both of you. May his soul RIP
— Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 16, 2021
A loved ones passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip
— Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 16, 2021
R.I.P.🙏!
Deepest Condolences!
Stay strong @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24
Your father is proud of you....
Serving your country is the biggest pride!#HimanshuPandya#HardikPandya #KrunalPandya pic.twitter.com/iXKGpuTZVk
— Varunistan (@Varunistan) January 16, 2021
Father Of Hardik Pandya And Krunal Pandya died due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/vpJCUPPNZF
— MIR MYSER (@myser_mir) January 16, 2021
Deepest Condolence to the Pandya Family.. Stay strong #HardikPandya #Krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/HkV6uXUp4c
— ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) January 16, 2021
Really sad to hear of the passing away of your father @hardikpandya7 and @krunalpandya24. My deepest condolences to you and your family on this untimely loss. Take care and be strong
— Yuvraj Singh (@YUVSTRONG12) January 16, 2021
May his soul rest in peace 😓#HardikPandya #KrunalPandya #BarodaTeam #RIP #RestInPeace #Sad #BreakingNews #cricket #AUSvsIND #AUSvINDtest #AUSvIND #RohitSharma pic.twitter.com/LWSqQyWVew
— Shashwat Shukla (@Shashwa64011437) January 16, 2021