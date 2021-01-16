Cricketers Offer Condolences To Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya On Their Father's Demise

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya died on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar and many other Bollywood stars condoled the death of Himanshu. Here are the tweets made by the cricketers.

Really sorry to hear about the demise of your father @krunalpandya24 & @hardikpandya7.

Condolences to your family and friends.

May God give you strength in these difficult times. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) January 16, 2021

Heartbroken to hear about the demise of Hardik and Krunal's dad. Spoke to him a couple of times, looked a joyful and full of life person. May his soul rest in peace. Stay strong you two. @hardikpandya7 @krunalpandya24 — Virat Kohli (@imVkohli) January 16, 2021

So sorry to hear the news about your father’s demise @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7

Stay strong and lots of strength to both of you. May his soul RIP — Hanuma vihari (@Hanumavihari) January 16, 2021

A loved ones passing away is never an easy moment for anyone. I sincerely admire the sacrifices uncle made for his sons @krunalpandya24 @hardikpandya7. Condolences to his family and dear ones at this tough time. #rip — Yusuf Pathan (@iamyusufpathan) January 16, 2021

Father Of Hardik Pandya And Krunal Pandya died due to cardiac arrest. pic.twitter.com/vpJCUPPNZF — MIR MYSER (@myser_mir) January 16, 2021

Deepest Condolence to the Pandya Family.. Stay strong #HardikPandya #Krunalpandya pic.twitter.com/HkV6uXUp4c — ★ P R A T E E K★ (@Mr_pc_786_) January 16, 2021