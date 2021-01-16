Cricketers Offer Condolences To Hardik Pandya, Krunal Pandya On Their Father's Demise

Jan 16, 2021, 11:43 IST
- Sakshi Post

India all-rounder Hardik Pandya and his brother Krunal Pandya's father Himanshu Pandya died on Saturday. Virat Kohli, Irfan Pathan, Sachin Tendulkar and many other Bollywood stars condoled the death of Himanshu. Here are the tweets made by the cricketers.

