In a very shocking incident, a 58-year-old man said to be cricketer Suresh Raina's relative died while four family members allegedly sustained injuries in a robber attack. The incident took place at Thariyal village in Pathankot district in Punjab. Police said that the night intervening August 19 and 20, the robbers attacked the family and killed the man. The deceased was identified as Ashok Kumar, a government contractor.

At the time of the attack, the family members were sleeping on the terrace of their house. Ashok Kumar, who had suffered head injuries died while four others sustained injuries. Kumar's mother Satya Devi, his wife Asha Devi, sons Apin and Kaushal suffered injuries.

Pathankot Superintendent of Police Prabhjot Singh Virk asserted that, Satya Devi has been discharged from hospital while others are still undergoing treatment.

According to the reports, "Ashok Kumar and his family members were attacked at their house in Thariyal village near Madhopur of Pathankot. Three to four members of the "Kale Kachhewala" gang had come with an intention to loot."

Senior Superintendent of Police Gulneet Singh Khurana confirmed the death of Kumar. When asked about Kumar's relation with Cricketer Suresh Raina, SSP said that has no confirmation about it. He may be a relative. He further added that robbers took some cash and gold from the house. Police filed a case and the investigation is going on.

Chennai Super Kings' Suresh Raina returned India due to some personal reasons on Saturday.