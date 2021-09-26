Cricketer Parthiv Patel's Father Passes Away, Twitter Floods With Condolences

Former Indian cricketer, Parthiv Patel's father died on Sunday. Patel, who represented Team India and a few Indian Premier League (IPL) teams throughout his professional career, announced the death of his father, Ajaybhai Bipinchandra Patel, on Twitter. Since the terrible news of his father's death was conveyed by the former Indian wicketkeeper-batsman, the whole cricket fraternity has been in shock.

It is with the deepest grief and sadness, we inform the passing away of my father Mr. Ajaybhai Bipinchandra patel. He left for his heavenly abode on 26th September 2021.We request you to keep him in your thoughts and prayers. May his soul rest in peace🙏 ॐ नम: शिवाय🙏🙏 pic.twitter.com/tAsivVBJIt — parthiv patel (@parthiv9) September 26, 2021

The cricket fraternity and fans shared condolences to his family on Twitter.

May your father’s soul rest in peace, @parthiv9! 🙏🏼 My heartfelt condolences to your entire family in this time of grief. — Sachin Tendulkar (@sachin_rt) September 26, 2021

My condolences to you and your family.

May he rest in peace🙏 — DK (@DineshKarthik) September 26, 2021

Deepest condolences to you and your family @parthiv9

Stay strong. RIP 🙏🏽 — Wasim Jaffer (@WasimJaffer14) September 26, 2021

Patel revealed his father's ill condition on social media in 2019. "Please remember my father in your prayers. He has a cerebral hemorrhage, " Patel wrote on Twitter.

At the age of 17, Patel was one of the youngest cricketers to have played for Team India in the longest format. He declared his retirement from all forms of the game in 2020. Patel made his debut for Team India against England at Trent Bridge in 2002. The Indian wicketkeeper-batsman has appeared in 25 Tests, 38 One Day Internationals (ODIs), and two Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) for Team India.