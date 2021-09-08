Cricketer Chahar Dating Bigg Boss Contestant's Sister?

The Indian cricketer, Deepak Chahar, who bowls right-arm medium-fast, is the elder brother of the famous cricketer Rahul Chahar and the younger brother of Bollywood actress and model Malti Chahar.

Last year, the bowling all-rounder made headlines after taking six wickets for seven runs against Bangladesh and winning the ICC T20 Performance of the Year title.

Deepak Chahar is once again in news, but this time for reasons related to his personal life. According to reports, he is dating Sidharth Bhardwaj's sister, Jaya Bhardwaj, and the rumoured couple will marry shortly.

Jaya is seen in TV series such as Bigg Boss 5 and Splitsvilla 2. Based on sources, Deepak and Jaya, on the other hand, are highly serious about their love, and their engagement is planned for as soon as feasible.

For IPL 2021, Jaya is expected to travel there to cheer for Deepak, who plays for the Chennai Super Kings. So far, Deepak has introduced his ladylove, Jaya Bhardwaj, to fellow team members.