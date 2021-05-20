Cricket World Test Championship Will Conduct In The Presence Of Audience

The World Test Championship final between India and New Zealand will be held in Southampton with an audience capacity of 4000 said, Hampshire County Clubhead, Rod Bransgrove.

The situation in the UK with COVID-19 has changed, and about 1500 people were able to watch the county game between Leicestershire and Hampshire at the Ageas Bowl, which will host the WTC final from June 18 to 20.

“We're hosting a four-day county game starting today, and for the first time in England since September 2019, fans are permitted to attend a cricket match. The other county games in this round will start tomorrow, and those games will also draw large crowds,” said Rod Bransgrove

Virat Kohli and his teammates will be quarantined for ten days in Southampton, but they should be able to practice during that period. “We are awaiting the arrival of the Indian team after they have completed their quarantine in India. Bransgrove said, "We are prepared to host them."