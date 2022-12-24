Cricket Players From Telugu States Who Bagged Deal IPL 2023 Auction

The IPL 2023 mini-auction has concluded. At the auction, franchises paid crores of rupees on all-rounders. Punjab paid Rs.18.5 crores for Sam Karan, who can shine with both the bat and the ball. Green, an Australian all-rounder, was purchased by Mumbai for Rs 17.5 crore. Chennai paid Rs 16.25 crores for Stokes. Nicholas Pooran cost Lucknow 16 crores. Harry Brooke, an English player who has recently enjoyed hitting, has won the prize. Hyderabad paid Rs.13.25 crores for him. Many cricketers from our Telugu states were also auctioned off.

Here are the Telugu state players who were auctioned off:

KS Bharat:

Andhra wicketkeeper KS Bharat, who has previously represented India and India-A, was bought by Gujarat for Rs.1.2 crores. Bharat, who formerly represented Bangalore, excelled in a number of games. Bharat created a milestone by being the first Andhra cricketer to be paid the highest fee in the IPL's history. Bharat is presently on tour with the Indian Test squad in Bangladesh.

Sheikh Rasheed

Chennai Super Kings paid Rs.20 lakh for Guntur youngster Sheikh Rasheed. Sheikh Rashid was instrumental in India's Under-19 World Cup victory. In the IPL, his bat contributed significantly to the team's success.

Nitish Kumar:

Vizag's Nitish Kumar was acquired by Sunrisers Hyderabad for Rs. 20 lakhs.

Bhagat Varma

Chennai Super Kings acquired Hyderabadi Bhagat Varma for Rs 20 Lakh, who excels at both spin bowling and batting.