Cricket Legend Brad Hogg Joins Western Australia Deputy Premier And Minister For Tourism On India Trade Mission

Mumbai: Former Australian cricket star Brad Hogg has joined the Western Australia (WA) Deputy Premier and Minister for Tourism, the Hon. Roger Cook MLA, and Tourism WA Managing Director Carolyn Turnbull for meetings and engagements in Delhi and Mumbai to promote Australia’s largest state ahead of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup taking place later this year.

During a press conference held in Mumbai today, Brad Hogg spoke about all things cricket – from the highly anticipated ICC Men’s T20 World Cup, to his now infamous wicket of Andy Flower in the 2003 World Cup. Brad also shared his favourite spots in Perth, and why Western Australia (WA) is the ideal destination for cricket lovers, travellers and adventure seekers.

Brad and the Deputy Premier highlighted Western Australia’s own “Venue of the Year”- the Perth Stadium, which will play host to many key matches, including India’s game with South Africa in less than four months.

In the Western Australian Government’s first official visit since 2019, the mission, led by the Deputy Premier, includes ministerial meetings, group briefings, industry roundtables, one-to-one business matching and networking events in Delhi, Vijayawada and Chennai.

To strengthen awareness and relations, this multi-sector Trade Mission aims to unlock opportunities for Western Australian businesses in India, while promoting Western Australia as a destination for tourists, students, events, businesses and investment.

Comments attributed to Deputy Premier, Minister for State Development, Jobs and Trade; Tourism; Commerce; Science, Hon. Roger Cook:

“India remains a priority market for WA, and I’m delighted to be leading this trade mission to meet with key partners and stakeholders in-person.

“Following the return of international visitors to Western Australia, we have seen an influx of visitors from India with WA arrivals in May reaching more than 90 per cent of pre-COVID levels, and forward bookings for July and August are even higher than before the pandemic.

“Securing a direct aviation route from India to Western Australia is a key aviation priority for the Western Australian Government, as it would create even more opportunities for tourism and investment in both destinations, while helping to reconnect visitors from India with their loved ones in Western Australia while providing a huge boost for WA travel and accommodation businesses.

“Tourism WA’s research indicates travellers from India are especially interested in nature and wildlife, stunning coastlines, beaches and marine wildlife, local cuisine and a family-friendly destination – Western Australia has all this to offer and much more.”

Comments attributed to Carolyn Turnbull, Managing Director, Tourism Western Australia:

“We have received a very warm welcome in India and have hit the ground running, engaging with key travel and media contacts and meeting with aviation stakeholders, to showcase all the adventures that await visitors from India.

“Another focus of the mission has been promoting Western Australia’s blockbuster events, in particular the upcoming ICC Men’s T20 matches in Perth, with India’s national team to play South Africa at our world-class Perth Stadium in October.

“Events in WA’s cosmopolitan capital city of Perth complement the incredible range of activities available to visitors to enjoy all across our beautiful state – whether it's the stunning forests and wine regions in WA’s South West, or our pristine beaches along the Coral Coast, we’re using this mission to promote that Western Australia truly has something for everyone.”