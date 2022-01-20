Cricket Fans Share Memes, Jokes on India's Middle Order

After the Indian middle-order batsman failed to develop the platform provided by the openers in the first ODI against South Africa, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes.

The Indian skipper, KL Rahul, gave his wicket early. Virat Kohli made a great partnership with Shikar Dhawan. Kohli and Dhawan made their fifties. However, after they got out, no middle-order batsman played well.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and debutant Venkatesh Iyer have been short of runs. However, Shardul Thakur's 50* helped to reach the South African score.

After the middle order failed, Twitterati is saying that the Indian team did not find a perfect middle-order like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

Here are the reactions:

Yuvraj, Dhoni & Raina watching Indian middle order everyday#INDvSA pic.twitter.com/6wWFGNnY7c — 🇮🇳🇮🇳Bharat Army 🇮🇳🇮🇳 (@BhartArmy) January 19, 2022

Also Read: KL Rahul Team India Captain For ODIs, Check Fans Reactions

They are still finding our replacement 😭😂#Raina pic.twitter.com/oevDG6o2Gv — 𝐍𝐚𝐦𝐚𝐧 𝐒𝐨𝐥𝐚𝐧𝐤𝐢 (@Naman_Solanki_3) January 19, 2022

Those were the days when Dhoni and Raina used to stand tall between India and collapse. pic.twitter.com/SRoUkzvIjy — Mayank (@ImMayankB) January 19, 2022