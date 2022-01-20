Cricket Fans Share Memes, Jokes on India's Middle Order

Jan 20, 2022, 15:36 IST
After the Indian middle-order batsman failed to develop the platform provided by the openers in the first ODI against South Africa, Twitter was flooded with memes and jokes.

The Indian skipper, KL Rahul, gave his wicket early. Virat Kohli made a great partnership with Shikar Dhawan. Kohli and Dhawan made their fifties. However, after they got out, no middle-order batsman played well.

Rishabh Pant, Shreyas Iyer, and debutant Venkatesh Iyer have been short of runs. However, Shardul Thakur's 50* helped to reach the South African score.

After the middle order failed, Twitterati is saying that the Indian team did not find a perfect middle-order like MS Dhoni, Suresh Raina, and Yuvraj Singh.

Here are the reactions:

