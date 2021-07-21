Cricket Fans React to India's Win Over Srilanka With Memes

Deepak Chahar and Suryakumar Yadav both hit their first ODI fifties as India won the second ODI by three wickets in Colombo, sealing the series. The Indian top-order failed to deliver on a 276-run target, but a middle-order and lower-order revival saw the visitors cross the finish line, reaching 277 for 7 in 49.1 overs. Deepak Chahar stayed unbeaten on 69 off 82 balls after Suryakumar Yadav's 44-ball 53.

Asalanka and opener Avishka Fernando both hit half-centuries in Sri Lanka's 275-run victory over India in the second One-Day International in Colombo. Fernando scored 50 off 71 deliveries, while Asalanka recovered from early deficits to score 65 off 68 deliveries. Chamika Karunaratne remained at 44, bringing the team's total to 270.

# DeepakChahar is trending on Twitter for his great innings. Here are some memes from the India Vs Srilanka match.

Also Read: We Will Win For MS Dhoni: Suresh Raina

Outstanding! Simply brilliant. Wonderful chase by India. Deepak Chahar, Surya, Bhuvneshwar Kumar. Well done team @BCCI #SLvsIND pic.twitter.com/jcWuXms3MY — Anjum Chopra (@chopraanjum) July 20, 2021